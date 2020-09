Robert Patrick, one of the assistant city managers serving under Sharp, will now occupy the position until the city council can select someone permanent for the posi

MIDLAND, Texas — Following the departure of Midland city manager Courtney Sharp, the city council has selected an interim city manager.

Robert Patrick, one of the assistant city managers serving under Sharp, will now occupy the position until the city council can select someone permanent for the position.

Patrick has also served as the city's General Services Director and has more than 20 years of experience in municipal government.