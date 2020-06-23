MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council held the second reading of their new water rates ordinance on Tuesday, which, if voted into effect, would cut the rate for water use over 50,000 gal by more than half of its current price.

The current rate for any water used over the 50,000 gal mark, the highest tier of water use rate for the city, is set $54.02 per 1,000 gal.

The new ordinance will drop that price significantly, to $19.65 per 1,000 gal.

The council is also easing restrictions on water use in yards and for commericial irrigation.

For most Midland residents, this would mean that they'll be able to water their yards four days each week, an increase from the current two day limit.

Explaining the rate changes, Midland Utilities Director Carl Craigo said "When people hit that rate, lot of the times it's a leak or something and it was rather punitive when people already ran into a problem."

The city hopes to have these new measures in place by July 1. Tuesday's full city council agenda can be found on the City of Midland's website.

