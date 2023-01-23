Hogan Park project to be discussed at Midland City Council meeting

Councilmembers are set to vote on whether or not to reach an agreement with Permian Basin Quality of Place Conservancy.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Hogan Park project is set to be discussed at Tuesday's Midland City Council Meeting for what could be the final decision.

Councilmembers are set to vote on whether or not Midland should reach an agreement with Permian Basin Quality of Place Conservancy regarding Hogan Park.

"On the agenda, it's for us to vote whether or not we should enter a contract with the quality of place conservancy," said city councilman John Norman.

The agreement would include the conservancy running and managing the park for 25 years, with two 20-year options.

The conservancy can terminate the agreement by July 31 if it cannot obtain commitments from donors and has until July 1, 2024, to complete a capital campaign to raise the capital contribution of a minimum of $30 million.

"The conservancy would manage the park. It's no different, in theory, than Centennial (Park)," said city councilman Dan Corrales. "Now the difference is that Hogan Park is a city park, and we've never done that before. We've never delegated who runs the whole park, but that would be the conservancy's role, managing the park."

However, there are still details and concerns with the proposal that some on the council wish to further discuss.

"We've been negotiating back and forth with the conservancy, we just got a red-line contract from them last week," Norman said. "Then we're voting for it now, without talking about it. So I think that the council needs to talk about it and discuss those things on the contract before we make a vote on it."