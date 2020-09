The Midland City Council is hiring for two Board/Commission seats, which generally lasts from two to four years.

The terms of the seats, which generally last from two to four years, are the Midland-Odessa Urban Transit District Board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The Airport Zoning Board of Adjustment is also an alternate seat of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.