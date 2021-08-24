Midland City Council approves over $2.3 million for Midland Memorial Hospital

The money from the American Rescue Plan Act will help pay nurses more and help with the cost of hiring contract workers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has seen a huge jump in patients in the last couple of months.

"In June, we were averaging about one patient a day in the hospital with COVID, in July it jumped to three patients a day, and in August it's about 11 patients a day, so significant spike here in the month of August," said Stephen Bowerman, Chief Operating Officer for Midland Health.

Their staff is tired, and some are out sick with the virus.

"Today we have 24 staff that are out with COVID positive tests," said Bowerman

Midland City Council made a decision that might add a little bit of encouragement for hospital staff, with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"The large majority of that money is going to a three percent one-time bonus to everyone who is employed at the hospital under the director level, so that would mostly be nurses and respiratory therapists," said Lori Blong, Midland City Council, District Four.

The City Council approved over $2.3 million dollars that will go to the hospital, with possibly more on the way from the county.

"There's interest in supporting together, the city, the county and the hospital moving forward to supports nurses and hospital staff," said Blong.

On top of staff getting a bonus, the hospital will also use the money to hire outside workers.

"They're bringing in some contractors from other communities and paying them a specific contracted rate so that will help offset that and defray that cost," said Blong.

The money is for COVID response, so many on the council believe it should be used to help the people that are right in the middle of it.