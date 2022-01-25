Midland City Council approves MDC property purchase

The move is a step forward in bringing more businesses to downtown Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council gave the green light for the Midland Development Corporation to buy two buildings on Tuesday.

Both buildings are located near the newly renovated Centennial Park, one on Big Spring and the other on Colorado.

MDC will spend roughly $4.9 million to buy them. The city council believes it will help with the town's growth, and help their wallet at the same time.

“Now that we have acquired the full property, we'll either be able to market the building structure as it is with enough parking to serve it,” Lori Blong, Midland City Council member said. “Or, if we choose to tear down the whole property, we will have a million dollars in savings in the cost of the teardown, so it gives us more options and opportunities for that property.”