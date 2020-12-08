Midland City Council approves funds for new LED lighting at Scharbauer Sports Complex

The council also approved a grant which will provide police with additional PPE to use while on patrol.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council approved $845,000 of funding for new LED lighting at the Scharbauer Sports Complex on Monday, along with approving a new grant that will give more personal protective equipment to the Midland Police Department.

The city said that the while the price tag for the new Scharbauer Sports Center lighting may seem high, it's actually half of what it would have been four years ago.

Around 2,000 kids use the complex for sports like football, soccer, and lacrosse.

The city hopes to complete the installation by next month, allowing the facility to be used at hours that weren't possible prior to installation of the new lights.

The city also accepted a Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant which will provide additional PPE to the Midland Police Department.