Midland City Council announces changes for the month of September

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council held a meeting on September 13 to discuss some changes for the month of September.
Mayor Patrick Payton proclaimed the month of September is now officially National Literacy Month and Hunger Action Month. More than 30% of adults in the Permian Basin experience literacy issues, and 12% of households in Midland County go through food insecurity.
The announcement is set to help spread awareness of both issues. Payton also commented that the City of Midland is committed to working with the West Texas Food Bank and the Permian Basin Adult Literacy center to help fight against hunger and illiteracy.