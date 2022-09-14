Midland City Council announces changes for the month of September

Mayor Payton proclaimed the month of September as National Literacy Month and Hunger Action Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council held a meeting on September 13 to discuss some changes for the month of September.

Mayor Patrick Payton proclaimed the month of September is now officially National Literacy Month and Hunger Action Month. More than 30% of adults in the Permian Basin experience literacy issues, and 12% of households in Midland County go through food insecurity.