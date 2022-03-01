Midland Citizens Collection Station taking live Christmas trees

You can drop off your tree Tuesday through Saturday.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you're not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree now that the holidays are over, the City of Midland Citizens Collection Station is here to help.

You can drop off your live tree at the station located at 4100 Smith Road.

Hours for the station are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.