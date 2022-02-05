Midland Church packages 280,000 meals for Ukraine refugees

Over 800 volunteers helped pack meals for people in Ukraine

MIDLAND, Texas — The Golf Course Road church, volunteers in the community and donations from local companies worked to help thousands of people who had to flee their country.

People joined together in midland to fill bags of food, that will in turn fill up the stomachs of Ukrainian refugee.

"Right now around 200 people are packing dehydrated meals that we are going to load up into a semi-truck later today and it will be shipped over to the borders of Ukraine to feed" said Ryan Rampton, the Connection leader for GCR.

Volunteers worked at stations adding different nutritious ingredients to provide a family meal.

"This is one of the bags of food that we're packing, in it is rice soy flour which is a great source of protein a scoop of dehydrated vegetables and then a vitamin blend and all you do is in some cups of water you boil this and it kind of comes out like chicken noodle soup or something, it tastes really good and it's very nutrition," Rampton said.

Some volunteers that helped packed food have family ties to the country.

"We had a family last night that had adopted Ukrainian children and one of their kids is actually in Ukraine right now in the army," Rampton said.

After everything is said and done and all of the meals are packed, there will be about 280,000 meals that will be shipped to bordering countries with each meal feeding an entire family.

"Millions of refugees have fled from Ukraine and are just being housed in different facilities and so most likely somewhere in Poland somewhere along the border," Rampton said.

The volunteers aren't taking their freedom for granted and are using their free time to help people worlds away.

"Its really humbling just knowing and realizing how blessed we are to not, weather you got to eat everyday or you have food at home, its just very humbling to know how blessed we are." said Brittany Pando, a volunteer.

None of the food would be able to be sent to those that need it without the West Texas community.