Midland Christian appoints interim superintendent, head baseball coach

The appointment comes after two coaches and three administrators were arrested for allegedly failing to report the sexual assault of a student.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School has announced it has appointed two interim staff members following the arrest of two coaches and three administrators.

Kelly Moore of Abilene has been appointed to the position of interim superintendent.

According to board president Jason Stockstill, Moore is "exactly the right person for the job at this time."

He has experience serving as superintendent, principal and president for private and public schools across Texas.

Moore will temporarily take over for Jared Lee, one of the five arrested for allegedly failing to report to police after a student was reportedly sexually assaulted by another student.

Among those five arrested was Barry Russell, the head baseball coach for the school.

Jerry Burleson, a former teacher and assistant for MCS, has been appointed as interim head baseball coach to take over for Russell.