City of Midland changes water restrictions

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is changing its water irrigation restrictions.

Instead of only being able to water two days a week, now you can water four days. The city hopes people water more often, but for a shorter amount of time.

But how can the Midland do this when we're in moderate drought and seeing 5 inches less of rain this year than average?

Well because nearly all of Midland’s water comes from lakes miles and miles away.

“Lake Thomas, Lake Spence, and Lake Ivy are all pretty much on your way to San Antonio, Lake Thomas is 20-30 miles from Abilene,” Carl Craigo, Midland Utilities Director said.

Midland may be in a mild drought now but that is not the case for the city’s lakes.

“We’re just in an abnormally dry [condition] where our lakes are right now, so right now the lakes are actually losing more water to the environment than the cities are actually using," Craigo said. "So giving the city’s citizens a chance to use the water for the lands would be more useful than just letting it go to waste in the atmosphere evaporating.”

While Midlanders can water four days a week, instead of two now, the cost of water is not changing anytime soon.

“While we're releasing water restrictions now, people are still asking about the cost," Craigo said. "And it costs $2.1 million dollars just to get that water to Midland because the water is so far away and is a limited source.”