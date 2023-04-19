Midland Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Blong hold ‘State of Midland’ luncheon

The public was given a chance to ask questions about everything from city infrastructure to Blong’s daily tasks.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce gathered members of the public and city leaders for the annual “State of Midland” luncheon at the Bush Convention Center Wednesday morning.

This year’s keynote speaker was Mayor Lori Blong.

Big topics talked about were improvements in the way of city infrastructure and roads, as well as how the city was planning for future growth.

Members of the public were also able to speak with Blong about issues they had that weren't brought up in presentations or speeches.

Other questions people had were about Blong herself and how she does her job.

"We had some questions about how I do this job as a mother, and as a business owner, just what the logistics of a day look like,” said Blong. “We also had some questions about how we think about investment in our community through the Midland Development Corporation and other things like that. It was a broad group of questions, it was great."