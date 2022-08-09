Annual Midland Chamber event emphasizes importance of investing in young adults

The chamber says the majority of the population now consists of people aged 25 to 34.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Sept. 8.

This event brings local businesses together local businesses and community leaders to look at how far they've come and share goals for the future.

During the event, they also honored volunteers.

Chamber Chair Kate Williamson announced Abraham Gutierrez as the new Chair of Commerce.

A big takeaway from the luncheon was the emphasize on investing in the young people of the area.

The chamber says the majority of the population now consists of people aged 25 to 34.

Chamber members stressed the importance of helping shape these young people into community leaders.