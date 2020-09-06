MIDLAND, Texas — What's old will soon be new again with the revitalization of some classic Midland art.

The history wall that was once at Centennial Plaza will now sit in Centennial Park with some new touchups.

Donna Dobberfuhl, an artist from San Antonio, sculpted the original wall 35 years ago. Now she has come back to restore it for future generations.

The wall, which shows Midland's history all the way back to the 1600s, was designed and installed at Centennial Plaza during the Midland Centennial Celebration back during July 1985.

The wall will be installed the week of June 8-12.

