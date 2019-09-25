MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin is getting ready for the 2020 census, but there is a still long road to go before things are ready to kick off.

To help get population data from the area, around 1,100 workers are needed. As of September 24, only 259 have been hired.

Once applicants get through the long vetting process, employees can expect $22 an hour for pay.

Additionally, the City of Midland and Midland County are donating a combined $80,000 to the census.

If you are interested in applying to be a census worker you can click here.

RELATED: City of Midland grants over $1M to replace storm drains

RELATED: City of Midland celebrates National Business Women's Week

RELATED: Midland Co. first responders recognized for bravery during mass shooting