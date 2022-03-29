City of Midland to celebrate Take a Walk in the Park Day

Walk in a Park Day is Wednesday, March 30th. You're invited to come out and enjoy free activities at Windlands Park. from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm! Windlands Park is located at1001 W. Dengar Ave. 9:00 am-2:00 pm - Jumpers, Disk Golf & Scavenger Hunt 9:30 am - Corn Hole Tournament Start (Free Entry, No Prizes) 10:00 am - Story Time 11:00 am - Parachute Game 11:00 am-1:00 pm - Face Painting with Miss Motzi 12:00 pm-2:00 pm - Spike Ball Tournament 1:00-2:00 pm - Incredible Edible Aquifers with Keep Midland Beautiful You can also be part of giving back to the park by participating in a Park Clean-Up with the Friends of Windlands Park from 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Want to make it a picnic lunch? Food Trucks will be available from 11:00 am-1:00 pm to purchase treats.