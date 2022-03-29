City of Midland to celebrate Take a Walk in the Park Day

There will be fun activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 30 at Windlands Park.
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is recognizing Take a Walk in the Park Day with lots of fun activities.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Windlands Park, the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will have a variety of fun activities for the community to participate in.
Activities include a corn hole tournament, a scavenger hunt, face painting and edible aquifers with Keep Midland Beautiful.
Food trucks will also be at the park from 11 a.m. to p.m.
9:00 am-2:00 pm - Jumpers, Disk Golf & Scavenger Hunt
9:30 am - Corn Hole Tournament Start (Free Entry, No Prizes)
10:00 am - Story Time
11:00 am - Parachute Game
11:00 am-1:00 pm - Face Painting with Miss Motzi
12:00 pm-2:00 pm - Spike Ball Tournament
1:00-2:00 pm - Incredible Edible Aquifers with Keep Midland Beautiful
You can also be part of giving back to the park by participating in a Park Clean-Up with the Friends of Windlands Park from 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Want to make it a picnic lunch? Food Trucks will be available from 11:00 am-1:00 pm to purchase treats.