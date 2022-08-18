Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel

Midland businesses say a new hotel possibly checking in downtown on Loraine Street could help the city grow and also bring them more business.

MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors.

One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St Books.

"Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all the shops are really cool, it’s much needed, and been much needed for a long time," said Streun.

Streun's restaurant is already across the street from the Double Tree, and he said an additional hotel being placed behind his store could help the city grow even more.

"The more hotels, restaurants, bars, the more of that we get down here, the more people want to come down here, so that’s all a positive thing," said Streun.

Streun said he thinks the downtown area is already moving in the right direction.

"Downtown is really developing into something that people want," said Streun. "It’s a little bit of a destination now, so there’s things to do here, places to walk around to, so I think out-of-towners see that and think 'oh yea, that’ll be a great place to stay.'"

Just a couple of doors down from Lo. St. Books, is Amanda Clark's business, Shop.FuFu's. She said bringing a hotel deep into the city would increase traffic on the street and for her business.