MIDLAND, Texas — Jenny Cudd, the owner of Becky's Flowers, will be the sole candidate to announce that she will be running against Mayor Jerry Morales. Morales is breaking the mold of the his last three predecessors and choosing not to step down after his second term.

Cudd will be making her formal announcement as Mayoral candidate this evening (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m. at the Brew St. Bakery, located at 4610 N. Garfield.

Cudd is expected to give an outline of her platform and share her vision for the future of the city of Midland as she takes to the podium promptly at 6:00.