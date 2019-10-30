MIDLAND, Texas — Lonestar USA Safety and Training is a company that offers safety training certifications for numerous occupational hazards.

C.W. King is the company's general manager, and he says hundreds of people come every year for Lonestar USA's hydrogen sulfide training.

"The thing about hydrogen sulfide-we call it the silent killer," said King.

King has been in the safety training business since 1991, and has personal experience with how dangerous Hydrogen Sulfide can be. Back in 1981 while working on a pipeline, King was exposed to the toxic gas and passed out.

"I've been put down from Hydrogen Sulfide, and it happened in an instant, I was pulled out by three guys immediately and thankfully started breathing again," said King.

King said when his accident happened, there weren't monitors to detect the toxic gas.

Though King's experience has helped him grow his company. Annual training on the latest protocols of Hydrogen Sulfide safety is required by law.

"Here in Texas its the Railroad Commission rule 36," said King.

Those guidelines can be found here.

