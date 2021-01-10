Midland breast cancer survivor on support groups: 'I don't know what I would've done without them'

Janey Lasley was diagnosed with breast cancer October 19, 2016. She's been cancer free since March 2017.

MIDLAND, Texas — Janey Lasley loves volunteering with Hope House.

She makes sandwiches for the cancer patients who are going through chemo and radiation, like she once did.

"It was actually five years ago on the 19th of October I got the diagnosis that I had cancer and it was really a frightening diagnosis if you can imagine that, but I had the best team in the world. I had a nurse navigator that walked me through every aspect of anything that I had to go through. (I) had to learn a whole new language of medical terms I never thought I would have to learn or want to learn," Janey Lasley, breast cancer survivor said.

Lasley says giving back is so important to her. She wants to pay it forward because she says she doesn't know what she would've done without the support she had.

"It's a diagnosis nobody wants to get and you're scared and if you have a family support or maybe a religious group, that's great, but being a part of a group that has already gone through it, I don't know that you could get much better support than that," Lasley said.

Hope House and the Young and the Breastless have been safe havens for her.

"We can commiserate, we can empathize, we don't ever tell anybody what to do, we give our experience," Lasley said.

Not only did these organizations help her, but so did her family and the Midland medical staff caring for her.

"You could text her day or night and she was right there, she was right there answering any questions. Dr. Chae, I love Dr. Chae. I think I was one of his first patients because he was brand new," Lasley said.

Today Janey walks easy knowing that her support systems got her through it and five years ago she was told, no more cancer.