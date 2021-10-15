Midland breast cancer survivor shares her story

Three years ago, Tina Jauz was diagnosed with breast cancer from a mammogram that was originally inconclusive.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tina Jauz was diagnosed with breast cancer from a mammogram that was initially inconclusive three years ago.

Because it had only been a year since her last mammogram, the cancer was detected very early

Since it was detected early, Jauz was very fortunate with how uncomplicated the treatment was.

"The good news is, when it's detected early, my treatment plan was very simple," said Jauz, the Assistant City Manager of the City of Midland. "So my treatment plan included surgery, and then radiation, and I was able to complete all that and then work the entire time."

Jauz said that for her as a working mother with two teenagers, it was very tempting to ignore the annual mammogram due to the lack of time or having to divide attention to so many different things.

"And so I just...I just wish that folks would pick up the phone and make an appointment...and have their mammograms done annually," Jauz said.