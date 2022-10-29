Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

6-year-old and 3-year-old Maverick and Mason Stokes become honorary deputies for a day in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes.

The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively.

At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary deputies due to the 'Sheriff For a Day' opportunity their family purchased from a charity auction hosted by the American Cancer Society last year.

“So they've been really excited for this event and this is just so perfect," the boys' mother Kasey Stokes said. "Like they have everything out here from mounted patrol to SWAT to the Sheriff Criner himself, like this has just been beyond our expectations.”

The sheriff’s department was more than happy to fulfill this experience for the two boys.

“It was neat to see those boys," Midland Sheriff David Criner said. "It was the first time for us. We swore those two boys in as sheriffs for a day and gave them a uniform and gave them honorary coins for their badges and a certificate. So it’s a neat, neat thing for midland county and the community itself.

Mrs. Stokes says if they ever go to another charity auction and sheriff for a day is one of the items once again, they will definitely try for it again.

Not only would the purchase be for a good cause but it also just puts a smile on her two boys.