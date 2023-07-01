City of Midland boil water notice rescinded

Improvements to be made on the water pipeline at a later date.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice.

The current Mayor of Midland was pleased with the response from the city.

“It was great to see how quickly things took place," Patrick Payton, the current Mayor of Midland, said." "How fast our team got on what needed to be done. As you heard in previous interviews everybody who needed to do something did it very, very fast… we weren’t missing any links, we didn’t need any extra people. We just needed everybody to come together.”

The city even received assistance from Odessa which included pallets of water being sent over to Midland.

But even though everything's working as it should now, the city's Utilities Director Carl Craigo believes that the pipeline itself could still use some improvements to help make sure something like this is less likely to happen again.

“So the line that was hit, probably 60 years old," Craigo said. "So valves to shut off this water were old and were harder to shut down. So really it's getting new valves on this pipeline so we could shut it down quicker and get a better water shut off.”

If any improvements are to be made though to the pipeline it would be at a later date in the future.