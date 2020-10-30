Midland balloon artist creates 1st annual Halloween display

The display will be up on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's safe to say we've been living in some scary times.

The spookiness hasn't just been seasonal this Halloween.

But generosity and making memories is still in the air - balloon air to be specific.

Back in March we told you about a Midland balloon artist bringing joy to West Texas with his display.

Well, he's back.

______________________________________________________________

It's ghostly and blown out of proportion in the most bewitching way.

Local balloon artist, Cody Williams is setting up his first annual Halloween display in his front yard this year.

"I knew with the whole COVID situation that Halloween could be different for trick-or-treaters as well since you really can't go door to door and get the candy handed to you and such, so I thought I'd just continue my give back to our community and do a fun display," Williams said.

Since we haven't scared the virus away yet, he's back for some spooky fun.

"I've always loved Halloween since I was a kid. I've always decorated my front porch ... This year it's just not happening for most people so I thought why not just give them something to enjoy," Williams said.

The display will be up Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for families to stop by and take a photo with.

And this isn't even the full treat. He's still working on a few tricks that will be ready in time for Halloween.

His only request?



"Be mindful of everyone else that's out there and just take your turn and your time and just take the pictures that you want and just social distance," Williams said.

______________________________________________________________