Midland Arts Council's "Celebration of the Arts" bringing art to the forefront of Midland

The council feels that the arts still has a place in the city.

MIDLAND, Texas — Today was the second day of the Arts Council of Midland's "Celebration of the Arts" at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.

The celebration hosts local artists, entertainers, performers, non-profit organizations and family-friendly art activities.

Executive Director of the Arts Council Danny Holeva says that it's important to have art related events like this in the community because of the benefits of art and how much we're surrounded by it.

“We are all exposed to many things every hour that are visual," Holeva said. "Whether it's with our phones, computers, or such; there was an artist that was apart of that process. Art's really important to people because it feeds your soul, it broadens your mind.”

Even if someone says they’re not that interested in art, Holeva says that in his experience, art still finds a way to draw them in.

“I think art is important to the visitors that are here," Holeva added. "But there may be some people that are with friends or family and they would say, ‘Oh I’m not that interested in art’. But it kind of pulls you in when you see the work, the person who made it."

If you missed the event yesterday or today, the celebration will still be going on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center.