Midland Arts Council awarded for new sculpture garden

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful honored a local organization Monday that has been going the extra mile to bring beauty to the community.

The Midland Arts Council received the Community Achievement Award for its new sculpture garden.

The garden was created in collaboration with the Art Council and the F. Marie Hall Foundation and has been a project for the past six years.

KMB says the award represents not just the garden as it is now, but the great work the arts council has done to refurbish the area over the pats several years.

"People need to be recognized for the good work that they're doing out here, and there's a lot of people that are really paying to attention to what should be planted, what should be planted because of our lack of water, putting in natice and adaptive plants. There's so many good things going on in the community that we want to recognize," said Doreen Womack, Executive Director for Keep Midland Beautiful.

You can check out the award-winning garden any weekday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.