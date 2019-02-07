MIDLAND, Texas — It's something the eye can not see. However, the dangers of what is underground can be huge.

According to Midland County Fire Marshal Justin Bunch, shortly before 10 a.m. on July 2 a backhoe operator from Brooker K. Construction and Septic hit a gas line near the 3600 Block North County Road 1150 in Midland.

The damage caused road closures and forced evacuations

“There was a digging crew...digging a line for a Septic system and cut into a natural gas polyline that was buried underneath the ground," Bunch said.

Bunch says the contracting company did call before digging but the one call ticket they had was over a month old and was expired.

"He’s lucky it didn’t ignite and kill him," Bunch said.

Employees were allowed to return to their offices and roads were reopened before noon, after the gas line was shut off.

Midland officials warn to call 8-1-1 before you dig underground.