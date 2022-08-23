Midland Animal Services saw big turnout at vaccine clinic

Animal Services served around 250 cars with one to two animals at their low cost vaccine clinic. This high demand now has them planning more clinics for the future.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, Midland Animal Services held a low cost drive thru vaccine and microchip clinic for pet owners to come and get their furry friends up to date on any vaccines.

"We serviced close to 250 cars and those cars range from having one to two animals, up to 12 animals in their vehicles, so it was a great success I would say. A lot of people came out they were happy with what we were doing even though some of them had to wait a little bit longer than usual," said Ty Coleman, Animal Services Manager.

The clinic was scheduled to end at 1 p.m., but due to so many pets in need they weren't able to finish until 4 p.m. and they still weren't able to serve everyone.

"We did offer people who are willing to come back another date because we did have a lot of donations," Coleman said.

With such a big turnout like this, Coleman said it speaks to the need of vaccines for so many pets in the Basin

"We saw the demand was high so we do plan to do low cost vax clinics in the future. We’re looking to switch our shelter software soon and that will help us move faster in these low cost vax clinics; people can pre-schedule, pre-pay and that will help us service more animals," said Coleman.

With the shelter seeing so many animals suffering from diseases locally, they want to do their part to help.