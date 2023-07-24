Midland Animal Services to introduce new Animal Services Manager

Melissa Hobson will be introduced during the August 5th Rescue Runners event.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland have announced the name of the new Animal Services Manager: Melissa Hobson.

She will be introduced during the August 5th Rescue Runners event, but will start officially on August 1st.

On July 17th, NewsWest 9 was told that a new manager had been chosen, but they were not releasing that person's name just yet.

Here's the official press release sent by the City of Midland:

"Join us Saturday, August 5th for Rescue Runners, and a chance to welcome our new Animal Services Manager, Melissa Hobson.

ABOUT MELISSA:

Melissa Hobson is a skilled professional with a passion for animal care and welfare. With a background in veterinary medicine, research, and teaching, she possesses exceptional skills in communication, leadership, and creating nurturing environments. Her academic journey includes earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, specializing in Freshwater and Marine Biology from the University of Texas at Austin, and further expanding her knowledge with an MBA and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. With experience as a veterinary assistant, veterinary technician, and in an animal emergency hospital, Melissa has shown dedication to animal well-being and has additional expertise as a diver and saltwater aquarist. Melissa's leadership experience, strong academic foundation, combined with her experience in veterinary medicine, research, and teaching, positions her to make a significant impact as the Animal Services Manager.

'We are excited to welcome Melissa as she works toward creating a better community for pets and their owners through education, compassion, and advocacy.” Cristina O. Burns, Director of Community Services.'