Midland Animal Services to introduce new Animal Services Manager

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland have announced the name of the new Animal Services Manager: Melissa Hobson.
She will be introduced during the August 5th Rescue Runners event, but will start officially on August 1st.
On July 17th, NewsWest 9 was told that a new manager had been chosen, but they were not releasing that person's name just yet.
Here's the official press release sent by the City of Midland:
"Join us Saturday, August 5th for Rescue Runners, and a chance to welcome our new Animal Services Manager, Melissa Hobson.
ABOUT MELISSA:
Melissa Hobson is a skilled professional with a passion for animal care and welfare. With a background in veterinary medicine, research, and teaching, she possesses exceptional skills in communication, leadership, and creating nurturing environments. Her academic journey includes earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, specializing in Freshwater and Marine Biology from the University of Texas at Austin, and further expanding her knowledge with an MBA and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. With experience as a veterinary assistant, veterinary technician, and in an animal emergency hospital, Melissa has shown dedication to animal well-being and has additional expertise as a diver and saltwater aquarist. Melissa's leadership experience, strong academic foundation, combined with her experience in veterinary medicine, research, and teaching, positions her to make a significant impact as the Animal Services Manager.
'We are excited to welcome Melissa as she works toward creating a better community for pets and their owners through education, compassion, and advocacy.” Cristina O. Burns, Director of Community Services.'
Outside of work, Melissa enjoys her role as a loving wife and mother in which they share a home filled with four dogs and a cat. She actively promotes responsible pet ownership, emphasizing the importance of spaying and neutering pets, educating them about vaccines and heartworm prevention, and advocating for overall animal health and happiness. Melissa will begin her position with the City on Tuesday, August 1, 2023."