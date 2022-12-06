Midland Animal Services to host special holiday event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Services Department will be hosting a special holiday event, "Celebrate The Pawlidays", on December 10.
It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and all pets are welcome to come to this event.
Some of the activities available at the event include:
- Microchips: $8
- Adoptions: $20 for puppies and kittens/ $10 for mature dogs and cats
- Bake Sale: treats for humans, not the pets.
- Pet Photos with Santa: $5 for pictures taken with your own phone/ $10 for 1 or 2 edited photos by photographer
- Angel Tree: pick an ornament off the tree to sponsor an animal's adoption fee
- Vaccinations: $5 DAPPv
For more information about the event, people can visit the City of Midland website.