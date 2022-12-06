x
Midland Animal Services to host special holiday event

"Celebrate The Pawlidays" will take place on December 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Services Department will be hosting a special holiday event, "Celebrate The Pawlidays", on December 10. 

It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and all pets are welcome to come to this event. 

Some of the activities available at the event include: 

  • Microchips: $8
  • Adoptions: $20 for puppies and kittens/ $10 for mature dogs and cats
  • Bake Sale: treats for humans, not the pets. 
  • Pet Photos with Santa: $5 for pictures taken with your own phone/ $10 for 1 or 2 edited photos by photographer
  • Angel Tree: pick an ornament off the tree to sponsor an animal's adoption fee
  • Vaccinations: $5 DAPPv

For more information about the event, people can visit the City of Midland website. 

