Midland Animal Services to host special holiday event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Services Department will be hosting a special holiday event, "Celebrate The Pawlidays", on December 10.

It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and all pets are welcome to come to this event.

Some of the activities available at the event include:

Microchips: $8

Adoptions: $20 for puppies and kittens/ $10 for mature dogs and cats

Bake Sale: treats for humans, not the pets.

Pet Photos with Santa: $5 for pictures taken with your own phone/ $10 for 1 or 2 edited photos by photographer

Angel Tree: pick an ornament off the tree to sponsor an animal's adoption fee

Vaccinations: $5 DAPPv