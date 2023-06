People can stop by Midland Animal Services to show love for the shelter dogs in the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services will be holding its Rescue Runners event on June 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

People can go to the services building located at 1200 N. Fairgrounds to show some support and love for the shelter dogs in the area. They can take them for a walk or run.