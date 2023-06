People can stop by Midland Animal Services to show love for the shelter dogs in the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services will be holding its Rescue Runner event on June 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

This event is held every 1st and 3rd Saturday for each month. People can go to the services building located at 1200 N. Fairgrounds to show their support for the shelter dogs.