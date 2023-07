The celebration will come with a special summer adoption fee of $20 that includes a microchip, rabies and booster vaccinations.

On August 1, the adoption fee will be $20, which includes a microchip, rabies, and booster vaccinations and a $70 voucher towards the spay or neuter of the adopted animal.