MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be closing its doors from April 13-14 due to an increase in symptomatic animals showing signs of an illness.

All of the animals that are symptomatic have been tested and will start treatment and disinfecting pending the lab results. Staff members will be cleaning and disinfecting the shelter in an effort to get rid of the highly contagious disease.