Midland Animal Services promoting new volunteer program

Rescue Runners is designed to recruit people to help walk or run shelter dogs.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is launching a new program called "Rescue Runners".

This program meets at the Animal Services facility located at 1200 N. Fairgrounds on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month, beginning on April 1st. Volunteers can check in between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Check-in closes at 10 a.m. and volunteers may walk or run dogs until 1:30 p.m.

This volunteer program is designed to recruit people to help walk or run shelter dogs. The outing allows for dogs to showcase their personality outside of the kennel, exercise, improvement in social skills, helping to promote fostering and adoptions.

All volunteers must register and view the runner's guidelines video at Animal Services before their initial outing. If you're 15 years old or younger, you must be accompanied by a guardian at all times.