Midland Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman let go by City of Midland

Coleman became the new Animal Services Manager back in the summer of 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman has been let go from his duties according to the City of Midland.

Coleman began working for the City of Midland back in the summer of 2022.

Coleman posted on his Facebook page about parting ways with the city. Coleman said he was not given a reason for being let go other than not passing his probationary period.

Fix West Texas also posted on their Facebook page about their sadness towards the termination of Coleman, and how they are upset with the actions of the city.