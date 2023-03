From March 14-18, adoptions are only $17.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is holding a "Lucky Charm" adoption special for the week of St. Patrick's Day.

From March 14-18 there will be discounted adoption fees of only $17.

This fee includes a microchip, rabies and booster vaccinations and a spay or neutering.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can also call 432-685-7420 for more information.