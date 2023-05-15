City of Midland looks to fill vacant positions at animal services

The city is attempting to fill veterinarian, manager, care specialist, volunteer and rescue coordinator positions at Midland Animal Services.

MIDLAND, Texas — The search is still on for a veterinarian at Midland Animal Services

"We are looking for a licensed veterinarian within the State of Texas to help us provide medical services," said Cristina Burns, Director of Community Services. "So they would focus on the general health and well-being of the animals, as well as help us spay and neuter our in-house animals, so they’re fully vetted for adoption."

The search has also begun for the Midland Animal Services manager, following the recent firing of the previous manager .

"We are looking for someone who has experience in animal services," said Burns. "So both on the field side as well as in the shelter. We’re looking for a minimum of five years of experience and just someone who’s knowledgeable with state laws and can become easily familiar with our ordinances."

However, these two positions aren't the only ones the city is trying to fill.

"We currently have several positions available at animal services," said Burns. "We're still looking for a veterinarian to help us out at the shelter. We also have care specialists available, and those are the people who help us clean and take care of the animals. We are looking for a volunteer and rescue coordinator, as well as an animal services manager."

This current shortage in staffing has resulted in the shelter even having to adjust their hours of operation to now closing on Tuesdays.

"So we are temporarily closing for Tuesdays as well, and that’s just to help us better take care of the animals in the shelter, as well as not burn out our existing staff while we try to onboard some more staff and get them fully trained for the positions," said Burns.

"I definitely encourage anyone who has an interest in animals or thinks they might be interested in any of those positions to apply," said Burns.