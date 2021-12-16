Midland Animal Services offering holiday adoption special

You can adopt an animal for just $20, which covers a microchip, spay or neuter services and rabies and booster vaccinations.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is offering an adoption special to help find some furry friends their forever home.

From now until December 31, you can adopt a cat or dog for $20.

This fee will cover the cost of a microchip, spay or neuter services and rabies and booster vaccinations for your new pet.

There are a variety of animals available for adoption currently, including several nine-month-old cats, a few two year old dogs and even a seven month old Labrador Retriever.

For more information on the special or to see what animals are available, you can visit the City of Midland Facebook page or contact Midland Animal Services at 432-685-7420.