Midland Animal Services holds open house

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services held an open house on Oct. 3 that provided guests an opportunity to see how the animals are cared for and kept safe.

Guests were given a tour of the new MAS building's facilities, which are meant to both house and care for the dogs and cats in the Midland area. There was also a meet and greet with the new Animal Services Manager, Melissa Hobson. People were able to ask her what the next steps were in this new role.

"Something that's really important to me is education, so having events like this where we can talk about responsible pet ownership," said MAS Manager Melissa Hobson. "Ultimately, we would like to get into elementary schools so we can talk to the kids about it. Really just providing opportunities and getting to know the community what their wants and needs are.

People also had the opportunity to meet with Midland Fire Department Chief, Charles Blumenauer. Midland Animal Services has partnered up MFD and both have been able to work together and create solutions for what's needed in the shelter.