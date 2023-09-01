Midland Animal Services holding free microchip clinic all September

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is offering free Microchip Clinics for the entire month of September for your cats and dogs.
Hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is required, upon your arrival park in a designated spot 1-5 on the north end of the parking lot and call 432-685-7420. A staff member will come to your car for check-in.
Per Midland Animal Services, "Microchipping is a quick and safe way to protect your pet; if a pet is found, they can be taken to any vet's office or animal organization and scanned for a microchip. Microchipping your animals can help reunite your family if a pet is lost. Our microchips are used to have free lifetime online registration and information updating."