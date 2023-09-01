Midland Animal Services holding free microchip clinic all September

From September 1-30, you'll be able to get free microchips for your dogs and cats no appointment required.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is offering free Microchip Clinics for the entire month of September for your cats and dogs.

Hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is required, upon your arrival park in a designated spot 1-5 on the north end of the parking lot and call 432-685-7420. A staff member will come to your car for check-in.