Midland Animal Services conducting internal review after dog dies in transport compartment

The city said the air conditioner was on in the compartment.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland released information Tuesday on a dog that died in a Midland Animal Services vehicle.

According to the city, on Thursday afternoon, Midland Animal Services received a call from a veterinarian clinic to investigate a situation where a dog bit one of their employees.

When an animal services officer arrived, they requested the owners of the dog, a 7-year-old bulldog/pitbull mix.

They put the dog in a running animal services vehicle, with the air conditioner on in the transport compartment.

After approximately an hour of gathering information on the bite case, the officer returned to the animal services facility and found the dog dead.

The city said Midland Animal Services is conducting an internal review after the situation. They also released the following statement:

“We have been in contact with the family and realize the impact the loss of their pet has on them. We know how important pets are as well as the importance of all animals in our community. We are and will continue to be committed to safeguarding public health and protecting animal welfare in Midland.”