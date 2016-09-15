x
Midland Animal Services closed for intake due to distemper outbreak

The shelter will resume normal business hours on Sept. 20.
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced Animal Services will be closed for intake on Sept. 15-16.

Normal business hours are planned to resume on Sept. 20.

At this time the city is working on mitigating a canine distemper outbreak in the dog holding kennels.

While distemper does not infect cats or humans, it is an infectious viral disease that has no treatment. This means preventing the disease in dogs is extremely important.

Because the disease can be spread through contact with objects contaminated by the infected dogs, staff will be deep cleaning and disinfecting the shelter to help get rid of the virus.

In the meantime, the shelter asks if you need to surrender an animal to please reach out to rescues or post on social media about the need to rehome the animal.

The shelter also encourages you to vaccinate your dog against distemper, since it is one of the few ways available to keep the disease from spreading throughout the community.

