Midland Animal Services accepts six-month grant worth $12,000

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services has officially accepted a six-month long grant worth $12,000 from the Best Friends Animal Society.

The goal of the grant is to help fund the hiring of a licensed veterinarian. This veterinarian will help implement saving protocols, provide basic care and conduct spay/neuter surgeries for the animals in the shelter.

"This grant is a significant boost for the City of Midland and our animal shelter," said Midland Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman. "We are grateful to the Best Friends Animal Society for their continued support and partnership in our efforts to improve the welfare of animals in our community.”