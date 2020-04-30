TEXAS, USA — As state efforts to reopen businesses begin, malls in both Midland and Odessa are preparing to open doors while ensuring the safety of their customers.

Music City Mall in Odessa and Midland Park Mall are planning to reopen Friday, May 1 in accordance with the guidelines for reopening put forth by Governor Abbott in his briefing on Monday.

Midland Park Mall is one of 49 malls owned by Simon Property Group, the largest mall ownership group in America, that will reopen on May 1. At least 47 of Music City Mall's merchants are also preparing to reopen along with the ice rink, more shops will be joining the list each day as individual businesses sort out their plans.

Both malls are planning on implementing enhanced cleaning and safety procedures.

Music City Mall will be practicing enhanced deep cleaning which will take place with more frequency than they had prior to their closure. Hand sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout and temperature checks will be available at the request of customers.

Music City Mall At least 47 friendly merchants are NOW ready to serve you as Music C... ity Mall re-opens Friday, May 1st as outlined by the Governor's order. More merchants will open each day as they work out their individual logistics. The mall will be open from 11am to 7pm Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6pm Sundays.

Simon Properties will be regularly sanitizing high-traffic areas in Midland Park Mall, like the food court and mall entrances, store owners within the mall are also being encouraged to sanitize frequently touched areas within their shops. CDC-approved Masks, hand sanitizer packets, and free temperature testing will be available upon request.

Both malls also expect customers to maintain state standards for social distancing.

Business hours for both malls will be limited from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, allowing for thorough overnight cleaning.

RELATED: Simon Malls, parent company of Midland Park Mall, to temporarily close all locations

RELATED: Texas 'stay home' order will expire April 30, Gov. Abbott says