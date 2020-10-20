Midland International seeing far fewer passengers this year

The rates on passengers may be way down right now, but they're starting to trend in the right direction.

MIDLAND, Texas — Comparing April 2019 to April 2020, and the number of passengers passing through Midland International Airport is staggering.

"Our numbers are definitely down. Early on, I think we were 89 percent down year-over-year for April, and it’s gotten progressively better. It’s not perfect. I mean we’re still 50 percent down of where we were September of 2019," saidJustine Ruff, Director of Airports.

The reason for this trend? COVID-19. However, it's not the only reason. People don't want to fly out somewhere and end up getting stuck in that location.

"It’s worldwide, there’s a lot of places you can’t go. I mean there’s places in Europe you can’t even go anymore so you know the options for travel are few and far between and you don’t want to get stuck somewhere when you get there, so the option for leisure travel is low and business travel is slow because of COVID," Ruff said.

Not only has the total number of passengers gone down, but Midland International's biggest source of revenue has seen a dip as well.

"Well obviously it’s got a huge impact on our parking lot revenue which is our biggest source of revenue. Right now it's down about 50 percent so it’s huge," Ruff said.

Ruff is hopeful that once oil picks back up, business at the airport will as well.