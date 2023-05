The drive will take place at the school on Friday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Academy Charter School will be joining forces with Vitalant for a blood drive on Friday.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the blood mobile, which will be parked at the school. The school is located at 500 N Baird St.

To schedule an appointment and do your part, call Gracie Perez at 432-686-0003, call 1-877-25VITAL or log on using the link attached here .