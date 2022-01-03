Midland Co. holding 70th annual Livestock Show and Sale

Over these four days there will be a variety of shows featuring rabbits, goats, horses and more.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Livestock Association will be holding its 70th annual livestock show and sale from Jan. 12-15.

There will also be a premium sale starting at 1 p.m. on January 15.

All of these events will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Proceeds from some of these will go to helping junior exhibitors from the Midland County chapters of 4H and FFA.