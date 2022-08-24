Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations

Seven session program will teach people the ins-and-outs of local government operations

MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations.

Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community.

Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19, attendees will gain an in-depth look at various operations such as maintenance of Midland's water supply, the development and revitalization of downtown and the operations of the City's air and space port.

To be eligible for Midland 101, one must be at least 18 years old, live within the Midland city limits, be registered to vote in Midland County, not currently holding or running for elected office in any city, school district, county, state, or federal governmental body and must be able to commit to attending meetings.